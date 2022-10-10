There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) closed the day trading at 1.32 down -15.38% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1818679 shares were traded. CSCW reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSCW, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has reached a high of $35.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8110, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5747.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSCW traded about 822.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSCW traded about 3.46M shares per day. A total of 6.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.75M. Insiders hold about 12.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.