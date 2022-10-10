This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

In the latest session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) closed at 23.00 down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $23.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465980 shares were traded. MGY reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 per share. The transaction valued at 202,575,000 led to the insider holds 10,912,450 shares of the business.

Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $202,575,000 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 10,912,450 shares after completing the transaction at $27.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $21.72 each. As a result, the insider received 162,900,000 and left with 13,528,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGY has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.85M over the past ten days. A total of 188.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.61M. Shares short for MGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.81, compared to 13.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MGY is 0.20, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $449.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $528M to a low estimate of $382.43M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $231.24M, an estimated increase of 94.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.36M, an increase of 61.30% less than the figure of $94.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $564.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.55M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 59.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.