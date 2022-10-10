This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)

As of close of business last night, SelectQuote Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.69, down -6.32% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0466 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3655966 shares were traded. SLQT reached its highest trading level at $0.7385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6502.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLQT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4231, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1600.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLQT traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.88M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.29 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $200.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.09M to a low estimate of $192.7M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.45M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.82M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $878.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.