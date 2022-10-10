Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed the day trading at 18.60 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12622744 shares were traded. CVE reached its highest trading level at $19.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVE traded about 8.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVE traded about 9.93M shares per day. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 26.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

CVE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $10.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.75B to a low estimate of $10.75B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.03B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.01B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.66B, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.84B and the low estimate is $41.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.