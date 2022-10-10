Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

The closing price of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) was 102.14 for the day, up 7.28% from the previous closing price of $95.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9414250 shares were traded. DXCM reached its highest trading level at $105.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.11.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DXCM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 173.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $535.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Dolan Matthew Vincent sold 5 shares for $81.63 per share. The transaction valued at 408 led to the insider holds 26,536 shares of the business.

Pacelli Steven Robert sold 1,000 shares of DXCM for $84,210 on Aug 23. The EVP Managing Director Dexcom V now owns 137,700 shares after completing the transaction at $84.21 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Pacelli Steven Robert, who serves as the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $83.07 each. As a result, the insider received 83,070 and left with 138,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 215.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 92.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $164.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.45.

Shares Statistics:

DXCM traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 392.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.90, compared to 13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $793M to a low estimate of $735.1M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $650.2M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $830.04M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $867M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $798.7M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.