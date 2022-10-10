Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) closed the day trading at 101.03 down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $102.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24469474 shares were traded. XOM reached its highest trading level at $103.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $102 to $109.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 40,000 shares for $86.97 per share. The transaction valued at 3,478,779 led to the insider holds 1,177,000 shares of the business.

UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 960,000 shares of XOM for $84,966,513 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 1,137,000 shares after completing the transaction at $88.51 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Talley Darrin L, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $94.60 each. As a result, the insider received 236,500 and left with 27,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exxon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has reached a high of $105.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XOM traded about 19.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XOM traded about 23.26M shares per day. A total of 4.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 43.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

XOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.52, up from 3.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for XOM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.1 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.38, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.11 and $8.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.88. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 25 analysts recommending between $14.63 and $6.93.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $132.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.44B to a low estimate of $90.42B. As of the current estimate, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.74B, an estimated increase of 95.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $769.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $491.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.64B, up 72.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $445.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712.31B and the low estimate is $263.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.