Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) closed the day trading at 35.74 down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $37.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9717145 shares were traded. WDC reached its highest trading level at $38.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WDC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on September 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $40 from $62 previously.

On September 20, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $40.

On September 13, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $30.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on September 13, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 88,712 led to the insider holds 31,554 shares of the business.

Zamiska Gene M. sold 4,776 shares of WDC for $300,888 on May 04. The SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer now owns 26,719 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Sivaram Srinivasan, who serves as the President, Tech & Strategy of the company, sold 11,380 shares for $53.37 each. As a result, the insider received 607,385 and left with 254,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $69.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WDC traded about 3.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WDC traded about 6.35M shares per day. A total of 317.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 7.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WDC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.03. EPS for the following year is $8.32, with 14 analysts recommending between $11.65 and $6.07.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, Western Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.24B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.58B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.07B and the low estimate is $18.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.