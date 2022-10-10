Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) was 0.12 for the day, down -19.39% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0293 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5341779 shares were traded. TUEM reached its highest trading level at $0.1375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1216.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TUEM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8768.

Shares Statistics:

TUEM traded an average of 5.07M shares per day over the past three months and 3.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.70M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 4.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.68. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.04M to a low estimate of $165.04M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $177.27M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.61M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of $-6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.61M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.79M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.54M and the low estimate is $822.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.