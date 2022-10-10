Update from Tellurian Inc. (TELL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) was 2.70 for the day, up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10772419 shares were traded. TELL reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $6.50 previously.

On August 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Harvey Claire bought 16,000 shares for $3.19 per share. The transaction valued at 51,072 led to the insider holds 49,955 shares of the business.

Bennett James Donald bought 20,000 shares of TELL for $81,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 65,326 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8060.

Shares Statistics:

TELL traded an average of 17.74M shares per day over the past three months and 15.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 534.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 489.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 98.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.26, compared to 76.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.26% and a Short% of Float of 19.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $-1.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.77M to a low estimate of $25.31M. As of the current estimate, Tellurian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.35M, an estimated increase of 90.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.28M, up 322.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $252.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $381.05M and the low estimate is $104M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.