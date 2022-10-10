Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) closed the day trading at 10.95 down -7.67% from the previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2472172 shares were traded. VRT reached its highest trading level at $11.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $29 previously.

On February 24, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $11.50.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Fallon David Joseph bought 13,000 shares for $13.47 per share. The transaction valued at 175,110 led to the insider holds 220,679 shares of the business.

Johnson Patrick R. bought 15,000 shares of VRT for $185,850 on Mar 16. The ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions now owns 167,912 shares after completing the transaction at $12.39 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Johnson Patrick R., who serves as the EVP-Integrated Rack Systems of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,000 and bolstered with 152,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $27.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRT traded about 3.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRT traded about 3.86M shares per day. A total of 376.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.15M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 7.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

VRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.01, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.12B and the low estimate is $5.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.