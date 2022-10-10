VSCO (Victoria’s Secret & Co.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed at 33.90 up 3.10% from its previous closing price of $32.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1379349 shares were traded. VSCO reached its highest trading level at $34.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 01, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 13, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $55 to $35.

On January 24, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when HAUK AMY sold 8,666 shares for $39.00 per share. The transaction valued at 337,974 led to the insider holds 91,903 shares of the business.

HAUK AMY sold 2,657 shares of VSCO for $134,542 on Mar 23. The CEO – Pink now owns 150,233 shares after completing the transaction at $50.64 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Sheehan Anne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,060 shares for $51.61 each. As a result, the insider received 261,151 and left with 5,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $65.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSCO has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 83.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.59M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 6.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.93% and a Short% of Float of 11.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $5.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.83, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.91 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.