What shareholders can do to beat the market with Archrock Inc. (AROC) stock

In the latest session, Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) closed at 7.05 down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $7.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194805 shares were traded. AROC reached its highest trading level at $7.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Archrock Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 22, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 3,318 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 33,512 led to the insider holds 16,730,363 shares of the business.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 65,519 shares of AROC for $662,397 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 16,933,681 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Old Ocean Reserves, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,583 shares for $10.18 each. As a result, the insider received 962,855 and left with 16,999,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Archrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AROC has reached a high of $10.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AROC has traded an average of 837.22K shares per day and 960.72k over the past ten days. A total of 153.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AROC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.29, compared to 5.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AROC is 0.58, from 0.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.39.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AROC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $873.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $873.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $873.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $781.46M, up 11.80% from the average estimate.