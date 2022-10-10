What shareholders can do to beat the market with ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) stock

As of close of business last night, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.08, down -10.13% from its previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272960 shares were traded. GWH reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 20,000 shares for $5.01 per share. The transaction valued at 100,168 led to the insider holds 530,235 shares of the business.

Evans Craig E sold 1,342 shares of GWH for $8,123 on Jan 24. The President now owns 5,373,083 shares after completing the transaction at $6.05 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 59,642 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 361,001 and left with 869,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 994.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $28.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1080.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GWH traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.15M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.42, compared to 5.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.52 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.57M and the low estimate is $164.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,438.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.