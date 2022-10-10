What shareholders can do to beat the market with Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stock

As of close of business last night, Matador Resources Company’s stock clocked out at 62.18, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $62.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1405192 shares were traded. MTDR reached its highest trading level at $64.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares for $51.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,302 led to the insider holds 27,963 shares of the business.

Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares of MTDR for $53,250 on Dec 15. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 28,675 shares after completing the transaction at $35.50 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Adams Craig N, who serves as the EVP, COO – Land, Legal & Admin of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,100 and bolstered with 169,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $67.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTDR traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.94, compared to 8.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, MTDR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.99 and a low estimate of $2.37, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $4.21 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.66 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $10.36, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.19 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $766.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $925M to a low estimate of $673.6M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $390.51M, an estimated increase of 96.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $781.21M, an increase of 37.90% less than the figure of $96.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $682.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 82.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.