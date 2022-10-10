What shareholders can do to beat the market with PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) stock

In the latest session, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) closed at 30.68 down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $31.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4739219 shares were traded. PENN reached its highest trading level at $31.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PENN Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $52.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Reibstein Saul sold 5,086 shares for $38.03 per share. The transaction valued at 193,421 led to the insider holds 34,663 shares of the business.

SCACCETTI JANE bought 1,975 shares of PENN for $98,167 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 50,569 shares after completing the transaction at $49.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $81.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PENN has traded an average of 3.69M shares per day and 4.03M over the past ten days. A total of 164.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 7.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.61B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.91B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.94B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.