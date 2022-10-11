A correction may be in store for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares?

In the latest session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at 13.76 down -4.64% from its previous closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8682422 shares were traded. CHPT reached its highest trading level at $14.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.50.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated its Buy rating on April 21, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when CHIZEN BRUCE R sold 10,000 shares for $15.11 per share. The transaction valued at 151,127 led to the insider holds 747,256 shares of the business.

CHIZEN BRUCE R sold 10,000 shares of CHPT for $151,137 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 24,162 shares after completing the transaction at $15.11 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Loewenthal William J, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 3,115 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 47,039 and left with 435,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $28.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHPT has traded an average of 10.02M shares per day and 8.26M over the past ten days. A total of 339.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.88M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 45.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.54% and a Short% of Float of 15.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 97.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.