A correction may be in store for Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Immatics N.V.’s stock clocked out at 11.26, up 11.60% from its previous closing price of $10.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1289579 shares were traded. IMTX reached its highest trading level at $11.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 20, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 22, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On July 27, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Immatics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMTX has reached a high of $14.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMTX traded 266.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 242.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 36.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 11.87, compared to 2.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $-0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $-1.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.22 and $-2.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $24.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.84M to a low estimate of $5.31M. As of the current estimate, Immatics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated increase of 311.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.28M, an increase of 126.70% less than the figure of $311.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.63M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.74M, up 351.30% from the average estimate.