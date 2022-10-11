A glimpse at Moderna Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Moderna Inc.’s stock clocked out at 123.42, up 3.44% from its previous closing price of $119.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3821965 shares were traded. MRNA reached its highest trading level at $125.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $124.75 per share. The transaction valued at 4,989,936 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 10,000 shares of MRNA for $1,245,200 on Oct 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,684,880 shares after completing the transaction at $124.52 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, AFEYAN NOUBAR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $122.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,224,000 and left with 2,387,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $376.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRNA traded 4.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 396.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.86M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 14.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.34 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $6.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.14, with high estimates of $13.09 and low estimates of $4.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.59 and $22.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.78. EPS for the following year is $8.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $21.24 and $-4.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.35B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.98B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of $-6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.87B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -52.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.