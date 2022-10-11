A glimpse at PGT Innovations Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, PGT Innovations Inc.’s stock clocked out at 23.69, up 2.87% from its previous closing price of $23.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324342 shares were traded. PGTI reached its highest trading level at $23.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On March 17, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Hershberger Rodney sold 2,000 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 43,221 led to the insider holds 1,364,638 shares of the business.

LaPinska Deborah L sold 10,000 shares of PGTI for $209,200 on Sep 30. The Sr. V.P. and CHRO now owns 142,820 shares after completing the transaction at $20.92 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Hershberger Rodney, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $20.65 each. As a result, the insider received 41,300 and left with 1,366,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PGT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGTI has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGTI traded 423.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 636.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.14M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PGTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 1.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.