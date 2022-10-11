A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)

After closing at $55.39 in the most recent trading day, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at 51.39, down -7.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4682707 shares were traded. NET reached its highest trading level at $55.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $114.

On September 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $82.Guggenheim initiated its Neutral rating on August 12, 2022, with a $82 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $56.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,948,307 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $3,205,558 on Oct 06. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.19 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $59.65 each. As a result, the insider received 3,124,745 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $221.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 325.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 16.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $965.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $958.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.