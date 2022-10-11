A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

The price of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) closed at 32.94 in the last session, up 1.23% from day before closing price of $32.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2882066 shares were traded. HWM reached its highest trading level at $33.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HWM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 08, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On July 06, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.Truist initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Giacobbe Ken sold 63,304 shares for $36.31 per share. The transaction valued at 2,298,435 led to the insider holds 382,379 shares of the business.

Shultz Barbara Lou sold 2,038 shares of HWM for $65,828 on Nov 11. The Vice President and Controller now owns 17,332 shares after completing the transaction at $32.30 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $38.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HWM traded on average about 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 417.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.70M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 7.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HWM is 0.16, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.90% for HWM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1334:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.