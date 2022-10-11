A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

The price of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) closed at 7.93 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $7.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2466030 shares were traded. OLO reached its highest trading level at $8.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On August 12, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $9.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Benevides Peter J. sold 1,717 shares for $7.62 per share. The transaction valued at 13,084 led to the insider holds 151,249 shares of the business.

Das Nithya B. sold 1,321 shares of OLO for $10,053 on Sep 06. The COO and Chief Legal Officer now owns 55,873 shares after completing the transaction at $7.61 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Glass Noah H., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 3,758 shares for $7.61 each. As a result, the insider received 28,598 and left with 138,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLO traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.18M. Shares short for OLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 11.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46M to a low estimate of $45.7M. As of the current estimate, Olo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.17M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $196.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $195.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.37M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264M and the low estimate is $243.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.