An average trading volume for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $5.33 in the most recent trading day, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed at 5.17, down -3.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1654732 shares were traded. CLNE reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLNE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Littlefair Andrew J bought 25,000 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 102,365 led to the insider holds 1,551,374 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 222.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.73M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 12.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $102.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.4M to a low estimate of $77.85M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $75.96M, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.88M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $356.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.65M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688.3M and the low estimate is $430.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.