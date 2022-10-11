An average trading volume for First BanCorp. (FBP) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) closed at 14.59 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $14.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312570 shares were traded. FBP reached its highest trading level at $15.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.59.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On November 09, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RIVERA NAYDA sold 10,000 shares for $16.16 per share. The transaction valued at 161,625 led to the insider holds 256,911 shares of the business.

Berges Gonzalez Orlando sold 50,000 shares of FBP for $781,880 on Aug 10. The EVP and CFO now owns 293,664 shares after completing the transaction at $15.64 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, RIVERA NAYDA, who serves as the EVP and CRO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 151,000 and left with 266,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has reached a high of $16.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FBP traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 194.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.66M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FBP is 0.48, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.70% for FBP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $827.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.93M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $883.01M and the low estimate is $842.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.