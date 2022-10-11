An average trading volume for The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $3.34 in the most recent trading day, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at 3.38, up 1.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246009 shares were traded. HNST reached its highest trading level at $3.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3001.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HNST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On March 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Hoyt Janis sold 9,948 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 34,619 led to the insider holds 341,348 shares of the business.

Sheehey Brendan sold 4,351 shares of HNST for $15,141 on Oct 03. The General Counsel now owns 272,900 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Rexing Rick, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 6,126 shares for $3.48 each. As a result, the insider received 21,318 and left with 343,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $10.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5054.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.64M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $76.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.4M to a low estimate of $75.35M. As of the current estimate, The Honest Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.81M, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.07M and the low estimate is $336M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.