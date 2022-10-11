An investigation into Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s technical aspects

The price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at 10.90 in the last session, up 5.21% from day before closing price of $10.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181121 shares were traded. ALLO reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $32.

On June 03, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 86,250 led to the insider holds 218,271 shares of the business.

WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares of ALLO for $86,250 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 218,271 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 165,000 and left with 223,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8291.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLO traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.14M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 12.88, compared to 22.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.62% and a Short% of Float of 25.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-0.67, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.69, with high estimates of $-0.62 and low estimates of $-0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.43 and $-2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.58. EPS for the following year is $-2.87, with 18 analysts recommending between $-2.4 and $-3.49.