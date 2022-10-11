An investigation into McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)’s technical aspects

The price of McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) closed at 75.86 in the last session, up 3.30% from day before closing price of $73.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962339 shares were traded. MKC reached its highest trading level at $76.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.81.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 323.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $112.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when PRESTON MARGARET M V sold 10,580 shares for $84.44 per share. The transaction valued at 893,375 led to the insider holds 12,660 shares of the business.

Smith Michael R sold 19,986 shares of MKC for $2,079,357 on Apr 20. The Executive VP & CFO now owns 93,025 shares after completing the transaction at $104.04 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, LITTLE PATRICIA A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $100.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006,256 and left with 21,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $107.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKC traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 268.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.48M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.97, compared to 7.4M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MKC is 1.48, which was 1.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.