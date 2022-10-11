An overall feel about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.59, down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $14.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1388978 shares were traded. APLE reached its highest trading level at $14.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.55.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2116.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares for $16.21 per share. The transaction valued at 81,047 led to the insider holds 493,093 shares of the business.

Woolley Howard E. bought 613 shares of APLE for $9,995 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 4,198 shares after completing the transaction at $16.30 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Perkins Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 600 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,919 and bolstered with 174,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APLE traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.25M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 6.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, APLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29. The current Payout Ratio is 39.20% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $324.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.6M to a low estimate of $296.72M. As of the current estimate, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.07M, an estimated increase of 52.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.87M, up 28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.