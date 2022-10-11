An overall feel about L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 230.44, up 2.73% from its previous closing price of $224.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1695639 shares were traded. LHX reached its highest trading level at $231.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LHX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $285.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $266.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when ZOISS EDWARD J sold 10,000 shares for $230.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,300,000 led to the insider holds 27,293 shares of the business.

MIKUEN SCOTT T sold 8,518 shares of LHX for $2,026,858 on Aug 19. The Sr VP-General Counsel & Secy now owns 44,735 shares after completing the transaction at $237.95 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, GIRARD JAMES P, who serves as the Vice President & CHRO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $240.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,800,000 and left with 12,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $279.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LHX traded 972.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 2.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.91, LHX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.18 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.42, with high estimates of $3.44 and low estimates of $3.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.37 and $13.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.27. EPS for the following year is $14.43, with 3 analysts recommending between $14.54 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.04B and the low estimate is $17.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.