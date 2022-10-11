An overall feel about Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) closed at 29.94 up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $29.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2311671 shares were traded. LTHM reached its highest trading level at $30.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Livent Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $27 from $31 previously.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 56.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LTHM has traded an average of 3.91M shares per day and 3.1M over the past ten days. A total of 179.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 21.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 16.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $208.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $177.2M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.89M, an estimated increase of 134.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.65M, an increase of 118.80% less than the figure of $134.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.84M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $798.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $779M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.