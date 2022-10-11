Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC): Selected Notes

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed the day trading at 13.65 down -8.39% from the previous closing price of $14.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182148 shares were traded. BIGC reached its highest trading level at $14.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares for $17.08 per share. The transaction valued at 237,615 led to the insider holds 103,447 shares of the business.

Alvarez Robert sold 9,110 shares of BIGC for $187,485 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 189,354 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Richards Jeffrey Gordon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 148,584 shares for $20.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,052,032 and left with 66,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $64.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIGC traded about 909.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIGC traded about 738.36k shares per day. A total of 73.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.89M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 6.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.67 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.44 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $66.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.5M to a low estimate of $64.6M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.78M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.49M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.9M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.