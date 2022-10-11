Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB): Selected Notes

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed the day trading at 2.68 down -4.63% from the previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14608782 shares were traded. GRAB reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $3.80.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $17.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1440, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7262.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRAB traded about 21.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRAB traded about 17.78M shares per day. A total of 3.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79B. Insiders hold about 27.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 98.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 105.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.47 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.99B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $640.66M, an estimated increase of 366.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.66M, up 366.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.