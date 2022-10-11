Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) was 60.22 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $60.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033537 shares were traded. PLNT reached its highest trading level at $61.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.94.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bode William sold 44 shares for $81.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,575 led to the insider holds 7,310 shares of the business.

Bode William sold 116 shares of PLNT for $9,730 on Apr 05. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 7,354 shares after completing the transaction at $83.88 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Tucker Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 111 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 10,055 and left with 4,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $99.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.43.

Shares Statistics:

PLNT traded an average of 890.41K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.02M. Shares short for PLNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 2.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $214.2M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.56M, an estimated increase of 80.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 56.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.