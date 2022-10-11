Are analysts optimistic about Suzano S.A.’s (NYSE:SUZ) stock?

The closing price of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) was 9.28 for the day, up 4.62% from the previous closing price of $8.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1533331 shares were traded. SUZ reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.91.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17.

Shares Statistics:

SUZ traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 815.95k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, SUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.