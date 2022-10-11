Are Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Cyren Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 1.15, up 14.99% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6071846 shares were traded. CYRN reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9839.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on June 26, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fleck Michael sold 1,510 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,929 led to the insider holds 14,139 shares of the business.

Tamir Michael sold 3,012 shares of CYRN for $23,192 on Mar 24. The VP, Global Support Services now owns 482,443 shares after completing the transaction at $7.70 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Markowitz Eva Lilias, who serves as the VP, Human Resources of the company, sold 2,343 shares for $7.70 each. As a result, the insider received 18,041 and left with 385,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRN has reached a high of $13.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4132, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1154.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYRN traded 212.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 659.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.40M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 161.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 431.92k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.77M to a low estimate of $7.77M. As of the current estimate, Cyren Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $8.44M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.39M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.34M and the low estimate is $32.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.