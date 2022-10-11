Are General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, General Electric Company’s stock clocked out at 64.98, up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $64.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3590234 shares were traded. GE reached its highest trading level at $65.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $113.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares for $74.13 per share. The transaction valued at 106,895 led to the insider holds 15,943 shares of the business.

Reynolds Paula Rosput bought 1,200 shares of GE for $93,180 on May 06. The Director now owns 5,563 shares after completing the transaction at $77.65 per share. On May 06, another insider, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 72,025,826 shares for $34.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,481,289,706 and left with 3,931,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GE has reached a high of $116.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GE traded 6.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 15.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, GE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $4.63, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $19.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.94B to a low estimate of $18.14B. As of the current estimate, General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $19.25B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.59B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $-1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.15B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.2B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.27B and the low estimate is $78.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.