Are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 31.66, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $31.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127688 shares were traded. JEF reached its highest trading level at $32.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JEF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $38 from $30 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $40.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Nittoli Rocco J sold 7,000 shares for $32.41 per share. The transaction valued at 226,861 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JONES THOMAS W bought 40,000 shares of JEF for $1,248,444 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 55,962 shares after completing the transaction at $31.21 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, O Kane Michael T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $33.39 each. As a result, the insider received 200,351 and left with 97,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jefferies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has reached a high of $44.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JEF traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 249.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.88M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JEF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 7.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, JEF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27B and the low estimate is $5.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.