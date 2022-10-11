Are Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.59, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $12.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088803 shares were traded. DNUT reached its highest trading level at $13.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNUT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $15.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 378,225 led to the insider holds 2,834,623 shares of the business.

Tattersfield Michael J. bought 10,000 shares of DNUT for $138,500 on Mar 11. The President and CEO now owns 2,735,610 shares after completing the transaction at $13.85 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Tattersfield Michael J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 9,500 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 132,525 and bolstered with 2,725,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNUT traded 949.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 976.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.75M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.58, compared to 10.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 11.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, DNUT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $385.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $390.73M to a low estimate of $378.9M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s year-ago sales were $349.19M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.89M, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.