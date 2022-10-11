As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) offers stability

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed the day trading at 23.16 down -2.15% from the previous closing price of $23.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2264158 shares were traded. LAC reached its highest trading level at $23.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.10 and its Current Ratio is at 44.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $41.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAC traded about 2.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAC traded about 2.27M shares per day. A total of 134.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.55M. Insiders hold about 16.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.53% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 10.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $-0.01.