As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) offers stability

The closing price of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) was 0.18 for the day, down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1326612 shares were traded. PHAS reached its highest trading level at $0.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1811.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on September 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $15 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Burkhardt Glen sold 11,248 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 8,886 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Burkhardt Glen sold 5,766 shares of PHAS for $13,665 on Nov 19. The VP, Human Resources now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHAS has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2100.

Shares Statistics:

PHAS traded an average of 456.27K shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PHAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 2.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.07. EPS for the following year is $-1.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.05 and $-1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.83M, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.2M and the low estimate is $23.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.