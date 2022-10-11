As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) offers stability

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed the day trading at 0.97 up 3.21% from the previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0303 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5905568 shares were traded. RLX reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 12, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $6.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1862.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RLX traded about 5.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RLX traded about 6.16M shares per day. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 564.01M. Insiders hold about 39.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 24.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $933M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $872.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, down -30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $956.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.