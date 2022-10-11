As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) offers stability

The closing price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) was 18.56 for the day, up 2.71% from the previous closing price of $18.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1894828 shares were traded. SIX reached its highest trading level at $18.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.01.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $26.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Ruchim Arik W bought 50,000 shares for $22.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,102,430 led to the insider holds 10,700,000 shares of the business.

JAFFER REHAN bought 50,000 shares of SIX for $1,102,430 on Sep 14. The 10% Owner now owns 10,700,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Ruchim Arik W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $22.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,298,112 and bolstered with 10,650,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.99.

Shares Statistics:

SIX traded an average of 3.60M shares per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.94M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 4.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.