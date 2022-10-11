As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Allstate Corporation (ALL) offers stability

The closing price of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) was 131.39 for the day, up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $130.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237063 shares were traded. ALL reached its highest trading level at $132.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $159.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Prindiville Mark Q sold 5,511 shares for $125.93 per share. The transaction valued at 694,017 led to the insider holds 15,552 shares of the business.

WILSON THOMAS J sold 99,828 shares of ALL for $13,238,280 on Jun 03. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $132.61 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, WILSON THOMAS J, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 142,000 shares for $133.39 each. As a result, the insider received 18,940,873 and left with 99,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $144.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.72.

Shares Statistics:

ALL traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 273.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 3.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.16, ALL has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 113.00% for ALL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-2.12, while EPS last year was $3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $-1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.44 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $12.33, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.35 and $10.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.42B to a low estimate of $10.63B. As of the current estimate, The Allstate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.51B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.98B, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.59B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.36B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.12B and the low estimate is $46.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.