Considering Infosys Limited (INFY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed at 17.56 in the last session, up 2.93% from day before closing price of $17.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23348031 shares were traded. INFY reached its highest trading level at $17.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.33.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INFY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $29 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $26.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INFY traded on average about 9.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 35.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INFY is 0.40, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.42B and the low estimate is $19.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.