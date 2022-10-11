Considering Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) closed at 82.93 in the last session, up 0.17% from day before closing price of $82.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220561 shares were traded. LW reached its highest trading level at $83.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $84 previously.

On May 21, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $89.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Scheufler Gerardo sold 2,786 shares for $81.01 per share. The transaction valued at 225,701 led to the insider holds 29,685 shares of the business.

Spytek Eryk J sold 3,001 shares of LW for $239,990 on Aug 05. The SVP, GEN COUNSEL now owns 47,936 shares after completing the transaction at $79.97 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Spytek Eryk J, who serves as the SVP, GEN COUNSEL of the company, sold 3,867 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 290,025 and left with 37,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $84.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LW traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LW is 0.98, which was 0.93 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3B and the low estimate is $4.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.