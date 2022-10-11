Considering Snap Inc. (SNAP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at 10.41 in the last session, down -2.35% from day before closing price of $10.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19400144 shares were traded. SNAP reached its highest trading level at $10.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on September 27, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $12 from $11 previously.

On August 31, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Gorman Jeremi sold 36,816 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 417,674 led to the insider holds 1,343,344 shares of the business.

Andersen Derek sold 28,493 shares of SNAP for $323,282 on Sep 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,036,423 shares after completing the transaction at $11.35 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,160 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 58,979 and left with 1,064,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $79.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNAP traded on average about 53.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 57.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.