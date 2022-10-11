FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9034041 shares were traded. FCEL reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Sell to Hold on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares for $9.24 per share. The transaction valued at 55,440 led to the insider holds 22,761 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $11.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0316, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4892.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCEL traded about 13.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCEL traded about 10.41M shares per day. A total of 405.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 61.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.92% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 86.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187M and the low estimate is $104.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.