Green Giant Inc. (GGE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) closed the day trading at 2.27 up 39.26% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12957311 shares were traded. GGE reached its highest trading level at $2.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GGE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2270.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGE has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0852, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1460.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GGE traded about 618.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GGE traded about 5.01M shares per day. A total of 40.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.47M. Insiders hold about 86.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for GGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 9.29k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.