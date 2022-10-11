Has Cyclerion (CYCN) Stock Risen Extended Session For A Reason?

In after-hours trading the last check, after sharing a strategic plan, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: CYCN) shares were trading up 8.67% at $0.485 after going down -15.84% in the regular session. The stock closed the regular session at $0.45 on Monday trading 0.3 million shares.

CYCN has shared what plan?

In an effort to become a leading provider of mitochondrial diseases, Cyclerion (CYCN) announced Thursday that it would lay off 45% of its staff, leaving just 16 people behind. The cuts are expected to save CYCN approximately $4.1 million annually. As Cyclerion’s remaining employees focus, CY6463 will be investigated in a number of diseases:

MELAS (mitochondrial encephalopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes) syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology, and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).

For those indications, the company is currently conducting three clinical trials.

Olinciguat is being pursued by Cyclerion for serious systemic diseases, and CY3018 will be taken forward in neuropsychiatric diseases.

A mitochondrial disease-focused corporate strategy has been announced by Cyclerion.

Based on the results of the CY6463 Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like Episodes (MELAS) clinical study, the Company believes it has the unique opportunity to provide patients with rare mitochondrial diseases, a family of debilitating, progressive, and ultimately fatal genetic disorders, with the first-ever approved medicine.

CYCN is motivated by the safety profile of CY6463 and clear drug signals across disease-relevant domains found in the MELAS study. This compelling data and the desperate need for therapies among patients motivated CYCN to adapt its strategic mission, reprioritizing its development programs, and focusing its people, resources, and capabilities on delivering this potentially effective therapy to mitochondrial disease patients.

More from CYCN

Cyclerion (CYCN) will also discuss development plans with regulators later this year and will share more detailed plans early next year. Other assets of CYCN will be licensed out or developed via partnerships. Akebia already has a license for the CIAS drug CY3018, as well as olinciguat and praliciguat.