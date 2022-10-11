How is Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (NASDAQ: DHC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $0.92 in the most recent trading day, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at 0.94, up 2.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0206 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477732 shares were traded. DHC reached its highest trading level at $0.9789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9200.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diversified’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2810.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 7.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.46.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.